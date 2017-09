April 20 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Q1 total core income 239 million Danish crowns ($36.50 million) versus 238 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 11 million crowns versus 15 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 159 million crowns versus 176 million crowns year ago

* Expectations for core earnings for FY 2016 remain in the range 475 million - 575 million crowns

