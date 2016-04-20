FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finbond FY HEPS up 23.3 pct to 10.6 cents
#Financials
April 20, 2016 / 8:06 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Finbond FY HEPS up 23.3 pct to 10.6 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 23.3 pct to 10.6 cents (Feb 2015: 8.6 cents)

* Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) increased by 24.6 pct to r195.3 million (Feb 2015: r156.7 million)

* Revenue from continuing operations increased by 23.2 pct to r561.2 million (Feb 2015: r455.4 million)

* Challenging and difficult macro-economic environment as well as adverse market conditions in markets are not expected to abate in short and medium term

* Gross ordinary dividend of 3.4 cents per share (2015: 3.4 cents) has been declared out of income reserves on 20 april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

