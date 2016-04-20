FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-United Continental appoints 2 activist investors' designees to board
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 20, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Continental appoints 2 activist investors' designees to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United announces board changes and resolution of proxy contest

* Robert A. Milton to become non-executive chairman of board

* Additional changes to board, settlement agreement with Altimeter Capital Management, Lp and PAR Capital Management, Inc

* Edward L. Shapiro and Barney Harford join board in settlement agreement

* Says United will also add a mutually agreed independent director to board within six months

* Altimeter has withdrawn notice of intent to nominate directors at 2016 annual meeting, agreed to certain “stand-still” provisions

* Oscar Munoz to amend employment agreement to defer to 2018 annual meeting anticipated time at which he would assume chairman role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.