BRIEF-BMP Holding FY 2015 revenue up at 4.8 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - BMP Holding AG :

* As a result of negative contribution to earnings of minus 1.4 million euros from venture capital operations that were discontinued in 2015, FY net result was minus 3.4 million euros (-$3.87 million)

* Closed 2015 financial year with consolidated revenue of 4.8 million euros (previous year: 0 million euros)

* FY 2015 earnings from ordinary business activities of minus 2.00 million euros were beyond published expectations of minus 1-1.5 million euros

* For 2016 planning for consolidated revenue of more than 20 million euros and earnings from ordinary business activities of minus 1-2 million euros without possible further acquisitions

* For 1st quarter BMP already expects a consolidated revenue of more than 4 million euros