BRIEF-Aralez says conducted bioequivalence studies comparing Aspirin from old and new suppliers
April 20, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aralez says conducted bioequivalence studies comparing Aspirin from old and new suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Conducted human bioequivalence studies comparing aspirin drug manufactured from original aspirin supplier to new primary aspirin supplier

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says bioequivalence studies tested both 81 mg and 325 mg Yosprala doses

* Aralez says study data demonstrated aspirin in Yosprala formulated from original supplier was bioequivalent to that of new primary supplier

* Aralez says worked directly with new primary aspirin supplier to help prepare it for a previously planned inspection by FDA

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says FDA inspection has recently concluded and did not result in any reported compliance findings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
