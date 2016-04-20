FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials receives non-binding indicative offer
April 20, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials receives non-binding indicative offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Has been approached by various parties concerning our possible interest in divesting parts or all of our silicon business or in entering into a strategic partnership

* Some of these inquiries are in form of non-binding indicative offers

* Board will assess if these inquiries are of interest to topsil and all of our stakeholders, or whether there may be other, more attractive strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

