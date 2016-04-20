BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials receives non-binding indicative offer

April 20 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Has been approached by various parties concerning our possible interest in divesting parts or all of our silicon business or in entering into a strategic partnership

* Some of these inquiries are in form of non-binding indicative offers

* Board will assess if these inquiries are of interest to topsil and all of our stakeholders, or whether there may be other, more attractive strategic alternatives