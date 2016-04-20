FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cewe defines its forecast for current 2016 business year more precisely
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cewe defines its forecast for current 2016 business year more precisely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Interim arrangement leaves value added tax on photo books at 7 pct until Dec. 31, 2016

* Now defining its forecast for 2016 more precisely in light of interim arrangement for increased rate of value added tax on photo books published today by German Federal Ministry of Finance

* Board of management is thus confirming its forecast for 2016, made on assumption of an unchanged reduced rate of value added tax on photo books

* Sees FY 2016 EBIT in a corridor of 38 million euros to 44 million euros ($43.24 million - $50.07 million)in 2016, EBT is to be in range of 37 million to 43 million euros, and after tax earnings between 25 million and 29 million euros

* Expects group turnover to increase slightly in 2016, from 554.2 million euros in previous year of 2015 to an amount in an average of 555 million to 575 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
