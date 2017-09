April 20 (Reuters) - Volitionrx Ltd

* VolitionRx announces study results showing NUQ blood test detects prostate cancer early with significantly higher accuracy than PSA test

* Single NUQ biomarker assay detected 71% of early stage i prostate cancer cases at 93% specificity