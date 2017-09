April 20 (Reuters) - Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S :

* Q1 rental income 19.3 million Danish crowns ($2.95 million) versus 19.2 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating profit 6.9 million crowns versus 10.0 million crowns year ago

* Keeps FY 2016 guidance unchanged - sees operating result before value adjustments, financial items and tax of about 40 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1Sv9FNa Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5482 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)