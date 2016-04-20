FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P - Hillview, KY 2010 GO debt rating raised seven notches to 'BBB'
April 20, 2016

BRIEF-S&P - Hillview, KY 2010 GO debt rating raised seven notches to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Hillview, KY 2010 GO debt rating raised seven notches to ‘BBB’ following dismissed bankruptcy case; off watch negative

* Multinotch upgrade reflects view of legal settlement that Hillview reached with chief creditor, Truck America Training LLC, in April 2016

* ‘BBB’ rating incorporates uncertainty on city’s ability to handle costs, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities

* Believe that Hillview could face headwinds beginning in the next two fiscal years as it deals with the costs arising from the settlement Source text (bit.ly/1U6EiHT)

