BRIEF-S&P - Hillview, KY 2010 GO debt rating raised seven notches to 'BBB'

April 20 (Reuters) - S&P:

* Hillview, KY 2010 GO debt rating raised seven notches to ‘BBB’ following dismissed bankruptcy case; off watch negative

* Multinotch upgrade reflects view of legal settlement that Hillview reached with chief creditor, Truck America Training LLC, in April 2016

* ‘BBB’ rating incorporates uncertainty on city’s ability to handle costs, in conjunction with other vulnerabilities

* Believe that Hillview could face headwinds beginning in the next two fiscal years as it deals with the costs arising from the settlement Source text (bit.ly/1U6EiHT)