BRIEF-UK regulator wins land bank case in Supreme Court
April 20, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK regulator wins land bank case in Supreme Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Supreme Court confirmed Asset Land had been operating unauthorised collective investment scheme in course of operating a land bank

* Supreme Court found that arrangements of scheme were that investors did not have control over their investment and asset land was central operator of scheme

* Court decision opens way for interim payment order to be enforced; consider it unlikely that Asset Land will have funds to pay £21 million ordered (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

