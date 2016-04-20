BRIEF-UK regulator wins land bank case in Supreme Court

April 20 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Supreme Court confirmed Asset Land had been operating unauthorised collective investment scheme in course of operating a land bank

* Supreme Court found that arrangements of scheme were that investors did not have control over their investment and asset land was central operator of scheme

* Court decision opens way for interim payment order to be enforced; consider it unlikely that Asset Land will have funds to pay £21 million ordered