April 20 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries Plc :

* 3-months ended Mar. 31, 2016 group revenue of 77.55 billion naira versus 69.92 billion naira year ago

* 3-month group profit before tax of 15.01 billion naira versus 14.44 billion naira year ago

* Recommends dividend of four naira eighty kobo per share