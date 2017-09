April 20 (Reuters) - Transcorp Hotels Plc :

* 3-months ended Mar. 31, 2016 group revenue of 3.68 billion naira versus 3.22 billion naira last year

* 3-month group profit before taxation of 1.39 billion naira versus 943.3 million naira last year