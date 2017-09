April 20 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Has gained a new major shareholder. Ebay Enterprise Inc. (formerly GSI Commerce Solutions Inc.) has sold its stake in amount of 24.9 percent in Intershop Communications AG

* New owner of this stake is shareholder Value Management AG, a former shareholder of Intershop