April 20 (Reuters) - Aubay SA :

* Q1 revenue of 80.8 million euro versus 68.0 million euro ($77.0 million) a year ago

* On track to achieving the 2016 objectives set on the publication of its annual results

* A 2016 yearly revenues of 317 million euro

* A 2016 current operating margin of 9.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)