April 20 (Reuters) - Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires Et De Synthese SA :

* Q1 revenue 45.3 million euros ($51.31 million) versus 40.4 million euros year ago

* Confirms sales growth targets for 2016 as a whole, excluding growth through acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)