* Q1 revenue 1.03 billion euros versus 1.09 billion euros year ago

* Following the General Assembly held today, the board of directors confirmed Alex Bongrain as chairman

* Appointed Jean-Paul Torris, CEO and Robert brzusczak, Deputy CEO