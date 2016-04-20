FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stryker reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24
Reuters TV
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stryker reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 sales $2.5 billion

* Stryker Corp says Q1 net sales grew 4.9% to $2.5 billion

* Now expect 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $5.65-$5.80, compared to our prior guidance of $5.57 - $5.77

* Says expect 2016 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% - 6.5% compared to our prior guidance of 5.0% - 6.0%.

* For q2 we expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $1.33 - $1.38.

* “if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, we expect net sales in both q2 and full year to be negatively impacted”

* Q1 sales $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

