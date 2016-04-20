FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raymond James financial qtrly net income $0.87 per diluted share
April 20, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Raymond James financial qtrly net income $0.87 per diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* Qtrly net income $0.87 per diluted share; qtrly adjusted net income $0.90 per diluted share

* Says reported quarterly net revenues of $1.31 billion

* Qtrly net revenues grew 2 percent over the prior year

* quarter-End financial assets under management of $68.8 billion, down 1 percent compared to march 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $1.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/1VCH0qc) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

