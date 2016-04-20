FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Retail - Specialty
April 20, 2016 / 11:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores Inc announce changes to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Wal Mart Stores Inc

* Wal Mart Stores Inc says announced changes to its board of directors

* Says Current Board Members Aida Alvarez, Roger Corbett, Mike Duke And Jim Walton Will Not Stand For Re-election

* Wal Mart Stores Inc says board has nominated Steuart Walton for election to Wal Mart board

* Wal mart Stores Inc says changes will reduce number of directors serving on board from 15 to 12 directors

* Says changes include ordinary-course retirements of four board members and a reduction in size of board

* With proposed changes, Wal Mart board will maintain its current independent majority at 67 percent

* Changes will take effect following company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
