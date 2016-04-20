BRIEF-AmEx sees operating expenses to be down significantly in Q2

April 20 (Reuters) - American Express

* American express says “seeing an impact from the continued expansion of optblue, as well as the regulatory changes in the eu”

* “while growth in optblue does drive a decline in discount rate, that impact has been more than offset on bottom line” - conf call

* During h2, sees more modest decline in discount rate as co will no longer have spending at costco where co earns lower than average discount rate

* Based on co’s analysis, costco related revenues were down approximately 11% year-over-year during q1

* Fx adjusted revenue growth rate excluding impact of costco improved modestly during q1 to approximately 5%

* Card acquisitions also coming through digital channels as digital represented almost two-thirds of global consumer acquisitions this quarter

* Incurred $84 million restructuring charge this quarter and expect to incur additional charges in future quarters

* Sees operating expenses to be down significantly year-over-year during q2

