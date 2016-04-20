FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AmEx sees operating expenses to be down significantly in Q2
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AmEx sees operating expenses to be down significantly in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - American Express

* American express says “seeing an impact from the continued expansion of optblue, as well as the regulatory changes in the eu”

* “while growth in optblue does drive a decline in discount rate, that impact has been more than offset on bottom line” - conf call

* During h2, sees more modest decline in discount rate as co will no longer have spending at costco where co earns lower than average discount rate

* Based on co’s analysis, costco related revenues were down approximately 11% year-over-year during q1

* Fx adjusted revenue growth rate excluding impact of costco improved modestly during q1 to approximately 5%

* Card acquisitions also coming through digital channels as digital represented almost two-thirds of global consumer acquisitions this quarter

* Incurred $84 million restructuring charge this quarter and expect to incur additional charges in future quarters

* Sees operating expenses to be down significantly year-over-year during q2

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.