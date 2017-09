April 20 (Reuters) - Victoria Gold Corp

* Victoria Gold announces C$24 million investment by Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. and Sun Valley Gold LLC

* Intends to issue 80 mln units at a price of C$0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of C$24mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)