BRIEF-Leonteq Q1 2016 group net profit lower than in Q1 2015
April 21, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leonteq Q1 2016 group net profit lower than in Q1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG :

* Group net profit was lower in the first quarter of 2016 than in Q1 2015

* Leonteq’s platform partner business achieved strong double-digit growth in turnover in the first quarter of 2016, a marked improvement on the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 turnover from own issuances decreased considerably

* Q1 total operating income also posted robust double-digit growth during the period, despite a reduced revenue contribution rate from own issuances compared with the first quarter last year Source text - bit.ly/1r1fzJy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

