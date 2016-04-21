BRIEF-Leonteq Q1 2016 group net profit lower than in Q1 2015

April 21 (Reuters) - Leonteq AG :

* Group net profit was lower in the first quarter of 2016 than in Q1 2015

* Leonteq’s platform partner business achieved strong double-digit growth in turnover in the first quarter of 2016, a marked improvement on the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 turnover from own issuances decreased considerably

* Q1 total operating income also posted robust double-digit growth during the period, despite a reduced revenue contribution rate from own issuances compared with the first quarter last year