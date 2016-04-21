FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sulzer Q1 order intake at CHF 684.6 million
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sulzer Q1 order intake at CHF 684.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* In Q1 order intake decreased by 13.1 pct on a currency-adjusted basis compared with the same period in 2015 to 684.6 million Swiss francs ($705.12 million)

* Confirms its guidance for the full year. Currency-Adjusted order intake and sales are expected to decline by 5 to 10 pct

* Expects for 2016 operational EBITA margin, supported by the cost savings from the SFP program, of approximately 8 pct (opEBITA in percent of sales).

* Q1 order intake was 658 million Swiss francs in Reuters poll avg Source text - bit.ly/1YI8eta Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.