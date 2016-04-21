FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Wave Group Q1 operating profit tops forecast
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Wave Group Q1 operating profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - New Wave Group AB

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 8.1 million vs year-ago 1.8 million

* Q1 sales amounted to SEK 1,131 million, which was 3 pct higher than last year

* Says we are confident that we will have decent growth even here (in retail sales channel) in autumn

* Reuters poll: New Wave Group Q1 net sales seen at SEK 1.16 billion, operating profit at SEK 5.4 million

* Says inventory value is expected to be at a slightly higher level than in past, even in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.