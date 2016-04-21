BRIEF-Inficon Holding Q1 net income up at $7.1 million

April 21 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG :

* Q1 2016 sales of $69.7 million, organically 5.1 pct over last year’s figure

* Q1 operating income of 8.4 million equals margin of 12 pct of sales

* Confirmed guidance for full year 2016

* With a somewhat higher gross profit of $33.8 million, Q1 gross profit margin remained practically unchanged at 48.6 pct after 48.8 pct of sales recorded at end of last year

* Q1 net income increased by $2 million to $7.1 million