#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTN says Q1 revenue boosted by rand depreciation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd

* Quarterly update for the period ended 31 March 2016

* Group revenue for quarter was boosted by significant YoY depreciation in rand against a number of operational currencies

* Voice and data traffic increased by 12,1 pct and 123,3 pct respectively YoY

* Group subscribers decreased by 1,4 pct quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) impacted by disconnections of subscribers in nigeria related to substantial subscriber registration process and compliance exercise

* MTN South Africa subscribers decreased by 1,7 QoQ impacted by seasonality and alignment of subscriber base recently acquired from autopage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
