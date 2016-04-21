FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says Q1 revenue up 11.3 pct yr/yr
April 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's Mail.ru says Q1 revenue up 11.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:

* Q1 2016 group aggregate segment revenue grew 11.3 percent, year-on-year, to 9.727 billion roubles ($149.9 million);

* FY 2015 aggregate segment EBITDA at 18.123 billion roubles, net profit at 9.915 billion roubles (excluding Headhunter);

* Confirms FY 2016 guidance of ex-HeadHunter basis for like-for-like revenue growth of between 8-14 percent;

* We continue to anticipate full year EBITDA margins at between 47-49 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8923 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

