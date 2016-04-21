FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Argenx and Abbvie to collaborate on ARGX-115 against novel immuno-oncology target

* Argenx will conduct research and development through IND-enabling studies

* Upon successful completion of these studies, Abbvie may exercise an exclusive option to license ARGX-115 program

* Argenx will receive an upfront payment of $40 million from abbvie for exclusive option to license ARGX-115

* Argenx will receive near-term preclinical milestones of $20 million

* Argenx is also eligible to receive additional development, regulatory and commercial payments up to $625 million

* Should abbvie not exercise its option to license ARGX-115, argenx retains right to pursue development of ARGX-115 alone

* Upon reaching a predetermined preclinical stage milestone, Abbvie will fund further garp-related research by Argenx for two years

* Abbvie will have right to license additional therapeutic programs emerging from this research

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.