FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sparebanken More Q1 net income down at NOK 120 million
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken More Q1 net income down at NOK 120 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Sparebanken More :

* Q1 net interest income 250 million Norwegian crowns ($30.80 million) versus 255 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 120 million crowns versus 122 million crowns year ago

* Q1 reversal of loan losses 2 million crowns versus loan losses 8 million crowns year ago

* The level of losses in Sparebanken Møre is anticipated to remain low in 2016

* Group’s cost-effectiveness will in 2016 remain within the internal target of 45 pct

* Good results are expected in 2016, with a return on equity exceeding the target of 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1165 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.