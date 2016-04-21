FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
April 21, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q1 Non-IFRS total revenue at EUR 693.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes :

* Q1 Non-IFRS total revenue of 693.5 million euros ($782.82 million)

* Q1 net operating cash flow of 309 million euros, up 17 pct

* 2016 financial objectives reaffirmed

* Proposes 9 pct increase in annual dividend for 2015 fiscal year

* Recommends a dividend per share equivalent to 0.47 euros per share for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015

* Sees second quarter 2016 Non-IFRS total revenue objective of about 735 million-745 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

