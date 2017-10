April 21 (Reuters) - Zooplus AG :

* Q1 sales increase 26 pct to 208 million euros ($234.85 million) (Q1 2015: 165 million euros)

* Q1 total sales up 28 pct to 217 million euros (Q1 2015: 170 million euros)

* Is reconfirming its sales guidance for the 2016 financial year for sales growth to a level of at least 875 million euros

* Reuters poll average for Zooplus Q1 2016 total sales was 211 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1rngx3n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)