April 21 (Reuters) - Trainers’ House Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 2.2 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 0.6 million euros versus loss 0.2 million euros year ago

* Expects operating profitability for whole of 2016 to remain same or improve slightly on 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)