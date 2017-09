April 21 (Reuters) - Grupa Jaguar SA :

* Its management plans to recommend dividend of no less than 0.04 zloty ($0.01) per share each year under new dividend policy

* Under new dividend policy, its management plans to recommend dividend payments from net profit as of current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7955 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)