BRIEF-NEL to establish Glomfjord Hydrogen AS
April 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NEL to establish Glomfjord Hydrogen AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* NEL ASA, through a subsidiary, announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Meløy Energi AS and Meløy Næringsutvikling AS to establish Glomfjord Hydrogen AS (Glomfjord Hydrogen), for the potential development of a large-scale, low-cost hydrogen production facility in Glomfjord Industrial Park in Meløy, Norway

* Facility will be developed in parallel with the increased demand, and is expected to have a production potential of up to 6000 kilograms of low-cost hydrogen per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

