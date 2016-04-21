FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank: Increased write-downs for 2015; proposed rights issue
April 21, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank: Increased write-downs for 2015; proposed rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says has resolved to change the preliminary financial statements for 2015 due to increased write-downs in connection with two of the bank’s engagements

* Says write-downs amount to 154 million Norwegian crowns ($18.98 million) and will be booked in 2015

* Profit after tax for 2015 is reduced from positive result of 41 million crowns to a negative result of loss of 74 million crowns

* Additional write-downs causes a reduction in group’s common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) from 13.0 pct to 12.1 pct

* Proposes to Supervisory Board to carry out a rights issue with gross proceeds of 350 million crowns

* Proposed equity issue will increase group’s CET1 ratio by 2.1 percentage point, from 12.1 pct to 14.2 pct

* Equity issue will ensure that bank meets its capital requirements and has capacity for moderate and profitable growth, and a potential distribution of dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1155 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

