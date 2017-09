April 21 (Reuters) - Heathrow Finance Plc

* Q1 strong financial performance with revenue up 3.2% to £642 million and ebitda up 7.3% to £367 million reflecting lower costs and better value

16.8 million passengers using heathrow in first three months, up 2.6%.