April 21 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Belgium Cva

* Q1 rental income 12.2 million euros ($13.78 million) versus 11.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 occupancy rate at 94.2 percent versus 94.6 percent year ago

* Q1 NAV per share at 83.08 euros versus 81.76 euros a year ago