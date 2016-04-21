FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Computacenter says Q1 UK revenue down 4 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Computacenter says Q1 UK revenue down 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc

* Revenue for Q1, on an as reported basis, increased by 2% to £730.2 million (2015: £715.8 million).

* Overall revenue in UK was down 4% in Q1 to £348.5 million (2015: £361.3 million)

* Total revenue in our German business increased by 7% in constant currency to £281.2 million (2015: £261.8 million)

* At end of Q1 2016, group net funds were £102.5 million compared to £26.0 million at end of Q1 2015

* We expect 2016 to be a year of progress and we also expect to end year with record levels of net funds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.