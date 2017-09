April 21 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Will not complete IPO of power sales business in 2016

* City of Oslo informed board Hafslund that they do not want Hafslund to pursue changes in ownership of power sales business now

* Board has hence decided to terminate work towards an initial public offering of power sales business in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)