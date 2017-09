April 21 (Reuters) - Nordnet AB

* Q1 operating income decreased by 9 percent to SEK 301.5 million (329.8)

* Q1 operating profit SEK 89 million (136)

* Q1 profit after tax for period fell by 34 percent to SEK 72.0 million (108.5)

* Reuters poll: Nordnet Q1 operating income seen at SEK 318 million, operating profit SEK 106 million