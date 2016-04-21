FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clicks Group sees FY diluted HEPS to rise between 10-15 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group sees FY diluted HEPS to rise between 10-15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd

* Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for half-year increased by 15.1% to 204.4 cents and interim dividend was increased by 16.0% to 76.0 cents per share

* Group turnover increased by 13.4% to r12.1 billion, with retail sales growing by 13.4% and upd by 12.8%. Selling price inflation was contained to 4.4% for period

* Has approved an interim gross ordinary dividend for period ended 29 february 2016 of 76.0 cents per share (2015: 65.5 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

