BRIEF-KCG Holdings Q1 consolidated EPS $0.41
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-KCG Holdings Q1 consolidated EPS $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Kcg Holdings Inc

* Reports Consolidated Revenues Of $345.4 mln And PreTax earnings of $60.0 million for quarter

* Authorizes expanded share repurchase program of up to $200 million of KCG common stock and warrants

* KCG holdings inc says increases book value to $16.42 per share and tangible book value to $15.30 per share at quarter end

* Announces consolidated earnings of $0.41 per diluted share for Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $311.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
