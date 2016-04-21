FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 21, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Great Panther Silver announces at-market offering of up to $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Announces at--market offering of up to us$10 million

* At--Market offering agreement dated april 20, with Rodman & Renshaw, a unit of h.c. Wainwright & co., llc

* Sales of common shares will be made through “at market distributions” directly on nyse market llc or on any other existing trading market in us

* No offers or sales of common shares will be made in canada on toronto stock exchange or other trading markets in canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

