BRIEF-Air Canada confirms incident involving flight AC7804

April 21 (Reuters) - Air Canada

* Air canada confirms incident involving air canada express flight ac7804

* An evas air beechcraft 1900 was involved in an incident upon landing at gander international airpor

* Says passengers walked off aircraft and were brought to terminal for assistance

* Evas air will be cooperating with transportation safety board of canada in investigation of cause of this incident.

* Air canada express flight ac7804 sustained damage to its landing gear upon landing, according to initial reports