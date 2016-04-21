FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITT Educational Services receives letter from ACICS
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITT Educational Services receives letter from ACICS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Itt Educational Services Inc

* Received a letter from Accrediting Council For Independent Colleges and Schools

* Letter informing of certain adverse information since 2014 regarding financial and regulatory matters confronting Co, technical institutes

* ACICS directed ITT technical institutes to show cause at next ACICS meeting why its current grants of accreditation should not be withdrawn

* Letter also requires company to submit certain information and plans to ACICS prior to next ACICS meeting

* Company is "confident" that it has and will continue to meet ACICS accreditation standards Source text: (1.usa.gov/20ZXxUz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
