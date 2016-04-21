FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pragma Faktoring signs investment agreement to acquire Lease Link
April 21, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pragma Faktoring signs investment agreement to acquire Lease Link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Pragma Faktoring SA :

* Signs investment agreement with individual investors being shareholders of Lease Link Sp. z o.o to acquire new shares of Lease Link

* After acquisition of new shares of Lease Link, Pragma Faktoring will hold 50 percent stake in increased capital of Lease Link

* After completion of business goals, Pragma Faktoring may increase its stake in Lease Link to 71.5 percent

* Under investment agreement, on April 21, capital increase of Lease Link was carried out and Pragma Faktoring made a statement on the acquisition of 100 shares, representing 50 pct of the increased share capital of Lease Link

* Pragma Faktoring is unit of Pragma Inkaso SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

