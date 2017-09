April 21 (Reuters) - HCI Capital AG :

* Further expansion of maritime services through the acquisition of Ernst Russ GmbH & Co. KG

* To increase capital against contribution in kind by issuing 6.2 million new shares to 32.4 million euros ($36.63 million)