BRIEF-Blackstone group Q1 total revenue falls to $929.4 mln
#Funds News
April 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackstone group Q1 total revenue falls to $929.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP

* Says in Q1 reached $344 bln in total AUM, with $80 bln of gross inflows driving 11% year over-year AUM growth

* Q1 total revenue $929.4 million versus $2.51 billion

* Blackstone Group LP says economic net income was $371 million ($0.31/unit) in Q1

* Blackstone Group LP says has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.28 per common unit

* Q1 distributable earnings of $0.33/unit versus $1.05/unit

* Blackstone Group LP says GAAP net income was $150 million ($0.23/unit diluted) for the quarter Source text: (1.usa.gov/1VmkTnA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
