BRIEF-Celestica says q1 adjusted EPS $0.26

April 21 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc Sees Q2 Non
* Celestica inc says q1 revenue: $1.353 billion rose 4% compared to q1 of 2015
* Celestica Inc says q1 adjusted eps $0.26
* Celestica Inc says q1 ifrs eps $0.18
* Celestica Inc says for q2 ending june 30, 2016, anticipate revenue to be in range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion
* IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )