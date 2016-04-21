FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celestica says q1 adjusted EPS $0.26
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Celestica says q1 adjusted EPS $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Celestica Inc Sees Q2 Non

* Celestica inc says q1 revenue: $1.353 billion rose 4% compared to q1 of 2015

* Celestica Inc says q1 adjusted eps $0.26

* Celestica Inc says q1 ifrs eps $0.18

* Celestica Inc says for q2 ending june 30, 2016, anticipate revenue to be in range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion

* IFRS adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $0.25 to $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

